Elderly Gainesville woman struck, killed by car

A 74-year-old woman walking across Mountain View Road was struck Saturday, Oct. 15, and killed by a car, according to authorities.



Georgia State Patrol said Ofelia Elizalde, of Gainesville, was walking across the road around 11:19 p.m. Saturday near the intersection with Fifth Street.

The state patrol report noted that “the area is unlit and there are no sidewalks or painted crosswalks in the area.”

State patrol said Elizalde, who lived on Mountain View Road, was hit by a southbound car, believed to be a late 2000s model Dodge Charger.

Elizalde was transported to a hospital and died from her injuries a few hours later, according to state patrol.

The state patrol report listed Elizalde as the party at fault.

A witness saw the car slow down and then drive away from the scene.

The car was last seen driving toward Old Oakwood Road, and the driver was described as a Hispanic man wearing a black ballcap, state patrol said.

State patrol did not respond to The Times’ questions on their search for the driver and what charges, if any, he might face.