East Hall High substitute accused of molesting teen girl

A man who had been substitute teaching at East Hall High School now faces nearly a dozen sex charges involving a teen girl he met there.

Christopher Brennen Young, 23, was arrested July 6 following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began at the end of June after one of the girl’s relatives reported her suspicions to law enforcement.

Young is accused of assaulting the teen, who is younger than 16, and taking videos of the sexual activity on his cellphone, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The reported assaults did not happen at school, according to authorities.