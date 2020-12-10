Earthquake reported in Northeast Forsyth County

According to the US Geological Service, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Northeast Forsyth County at about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 9.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman stated that “dozens of calls" were made to 911 as the quake was felt in Forsyth County, but no damage was reported. Freeman's post stated that the quake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

There were no impacts in Hall County, said Casey Ramsey, the county’s Emergency Management Agency director.

This article originally appeared in the Forsyth County News, a sister publication of The Times.