Duplex fire in Oakwood displaces 5 residents

Five people were displaced after a fire Thursday, May 4, at an Oakwood duplex, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 11:54 a.m. Thursday to the 4300 block of McClure Drive in Oakwood, where a single-story duplex had heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units.
Hall County Fire Rescue said the flames extended into the attic space of the second unit.
No one was injured.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the two adults and three children displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.