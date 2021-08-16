Dumpster fire in Gainesville causes $10,000 in damage to businesses

Gainesville Police officers estimated a dumpster fire caused more than $10,000 in damage to two businesses Thursday, Aug. 12, on Oak Street.
Police took a report at Lester Automotive and the Red Shoe House on Oak Street. Cpl. Jessica Van said it was a dumpster fire that spread, adding it was unclear if it was intentional or accidental.
The Gainesville fire marshal’s office said it was trying to determine if the dumpster fires are connected or random, but provided no further information.
A representative from Lester Automotive said the fire only caused damage to the dumpster.
Eddie Tatum, owner of the Red Shoe House, said it didn’t cause any interior damage other than smell but “melted the stucco on the outside of the building and scorched the wood under it.”
Because he does not own the building, Tatum was unable to provide a damage estimate.