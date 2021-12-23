Drug conviction overturned for Gainesville man serving 34 years

The appellate court reversed Hill’s convictions of trafficking heroin, trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of benzodiazepine, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hill was serving time on a separate possession of methamphetamine case and set to be released in May on that case, Monroe said.

The prosecution requested a review of the appellate court’s decision, but on Dec. 14, the justices of the Georgia Supreme Court ruled unanimously not to hear the case.

The drugs in question were found April 26, 2017, when Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad officers swept a trailer on Pine Circle Drive in Hall County. They found 108 grams of fentanyl heroin under the kitchen sink, black tar heroin in the freezer, marijuana and alprazolam in other parts of the kitchen and digital scales on the kitchen stove and table. The value of the heroin in the trailer was roughly $26,000.

Hill was found “hiding fully clothed in the shower” of the trailer, according to the district attorney’s office petition for review.

Officers arriving at the trailer had knocked incessantly on the door and then went to a neighboring trailer where they met Hill’s co-defendant Brittany Grizzle, who was later sentenced to 25 years behind bars. They got Grizzle’s keys and then opened the trailer where the drugs and Hill were found.

“The appellant had been attempting to hide himself from law enforcement and never made his presence known despite the repeated yelling by the agents and their earlier knocks,” according to the prosecutor’s petition.

Men’s clothes were found in the trailer as well as Hill’s driver’s license.

“Law enforcement also did not establish that the clothing in the closet belonged to Hill, and the state presented no photos or video of items found during their search,” according to the appellate opinion. “The firearms were not registered to Hill, and the officers did not attempt to lift fingerprints in the home, from the guns, or the digital scales.”

Hill could have gone to visit Grizzle at the trailer where the drugs were found, Monroe wrote in his brief asking the Supreme Court to deny review.

“When the police arrived, Hill got scared and hid, either because he feared the police generally or because he was there for an illicit purpose,” according to the defense attorney’s brief.

The prosecution argued that the Court of Appeals improperly weighed the evidence, adding the court disregarded testimony from the investigator that the MANS unit anticipated finding Hill at the trailer.

Citing the tenet of double jeopardy — where a person cannot be tried twice in court for the same allegations — Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said his office would not be going further with Hill’s case.