Driver running from South Hall traffic stop pulls knife on trash truck driver

A driver running from a traffic stop in South Hall County pulled a knife on a trash truck driver to get out of the area, according to authorities.



Georgia State Patrol said they tried to perform a traffic stop at 9:13 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Ga. 347/Friendship Road and Swansey Road. State patrol said the driver turned on a private drive before running.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies started helping state patrol in the case and discovered that the person “pulled a knife on a driver of another vehicle in an effort to get out of the area,” Lt. Greg Cochran wrote in an email.