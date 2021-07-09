Driver running from South Hall traffic stop pulls knife on trash truck driver

A driver running from a traffic stop in South Hall County pulled a knife on a trash truck driver to get out of the area, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol said they tried to perform a traffic stop at 9:13 a.m. Monday, July 5, at Ga. 347/Friendship Road and Swansey Road. State patrol said the driver turned on a private drive before running.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies started helping state patrol in the case and discovered that the person “pulled a knife on a driver of another vehicle in an effort to get out of the area,” Lt. Greg Cochran wrote in an email.
“The vehicle, which was a trash truck, was still in the area for a little while, and the offender again approached the driver of the vehicle with what was described as a pocketknife and told him to ‘go,’” Cochran wrote in an email.
Cochran said the suspect was hanging onto the doorframe of the truck before jumping off and running when the truck came to a stop.
Authorities said no one was injured.
Cochran said a suspect has been identified, but no further information was provided.