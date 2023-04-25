Driver not cited in crash that injured teen pedestrian

The driver of a SUV that struck a Gillsville teenager walking on Harmony Church Road will not be charged, authorities said.

Kevin Elizalde, 16, of Gainesville, was walking east about 8:30 p.m. on April 17 near Harmony Hall Drive.

Lea Tole, 55, of Oakwood, was driving east in a Toyota RAV4. Tole told Georgia State Patrol that she saw a gray object, thought to be a trash can, and tried to avoid it.