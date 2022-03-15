Driver dies in crash with dump truck in Gainesville

One person was killed in a wreck before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in Gainesville, according to authorities.
The northbound lanes of Thompson Bridge Road at Oak Tree Drive were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a wreck. They have since reopened.
Gainesville Police said in a social media post after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the wreck involved a commercial dumpster vehicle and a car.
Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said the driver of the car was trapped and died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The dump truck driver was uninjured, Smith said.