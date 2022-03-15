By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Driver dies in crash with dump truck in Gainesville
03162022 FATAL
One person was killed in a wreck March 15, 2022, on Thompson Bridge Road at Oak Tree Drive. - photo by Nick Watson

One person was killed in a wreck before 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in Gainesville, according to authorities.

The northbound lanes of Thompson Bridge Road at Oak Tree Drive were shut down Tuesday afternoon after a wreck. They have since reopened.

Gainesville Police said in a social media post after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the wreck involved a commercial dumpster vehicle and a car.

Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith said the driver of the car was trapped and died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The dump truck driver was uninjured, Smith said.

