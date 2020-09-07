Driver critical after crash into Tap It parking lot

An elderly man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition Monday afternoon following a single-car accident in the parking lot of Tap It Gainesville Growlers.



According to Gainesville Police Department Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, a vehicle traveling north on Highway 60 left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a sprinter-style van in the Tap It parking lot and causing the vehicle to become lodged underneath the van.

The elderly man taken to the hospital was the driver, and the only occupant of either vehicle.