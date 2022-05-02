Dog rescued during storage shed fire in South Hall

A dog suffered minor injuries during a fire in South Hall early Monday, Hall County Fire Services reported.
Hall County firefighters responded to a storage shed fire abouty 7:15 a.m. in the 6200 block of Lollis Creek Road.
Fire crews found the shed fully ablaze, extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene around 10:15 a.m., according to Hall County Fire Services.
Firefighters rescued a dog, otherwise no injuries were reported.
“The occupant on scene advised his dog was trapped in the dog pen near the shed,” said fire spokeswoman Christie Grice. “Hall County Fire Rescue used additional fire hose to protect the dog pen from the fire. Firefighters quickly removed the dog from the hazardous environment and returned the dog to the owner.”
A pull-behind camper and vehicle near the shed were damaged from the heat and smoke.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.