Details scant after UNG student reports a homicide, sexual assault occurred in 2017 off campus

A University of North Georgia student reported to campus authorities on Tuesday that a homicide and sexual assault occurred in 2017, according to university officials.
Details on the case have been scarce as the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office shared a clarification on its social media pages this week.
The Sheriff’s Office said the university’s Office of Public Safety received a report of an “alleged sexual assault and homicide that occurred in 2017, not on UNG campus.”
“There is no immediate threat to safety for the university community,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “In accordance with Clery Act protocols, a report of the alleged incident has been included in UNG’s crime log, which has been updated to reflect that the alleged incident occurred off-campus sometime in 2017.”
The Clery Act was a piece of legislation enacted more than 30 years ago for colleges and universities to collect and make available crime statistics.
UNG’s Vice President of University Relations Kate Maine said the student filed the report Tuesday, Nov. 30, and that UNG’s public safety office was assisting the Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office deferred comment to UNG regarding the investigation.
The incident was listed on UNG’s crime log as “murder and non-negligent manslaughter” as well as rape in Dahlonega. The date range for the incident was sometime between 2017-2019.
No details have been released on the alleged victim in this case.
“At this point, we have no information to indicate that the person allegedly killed was connected to UNG,” Maine wrote in an email.
A preliminary report was released to The Times Thursday, Dec. 2, though few details were available.