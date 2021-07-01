Deputy Dixon slaying case in hands of the jury

Both sides have focused on what level of criminal planning the defendants allegedly did leading up to July 7, 2019, the night of the deadly shootout, and what, if any, actions by the defendants support a charge of malice murder.



In closing, Chief Assistant District Attorney Wanda Vance walked the jury through the charges and what evidence she believed supported each of the counts and made an emotional reminder to the jury.

“When I get ready for work, I put on heels,” Vance said. “Blane Dixon put on a vest knowing he might get shot.”

Though Garcia-Solis’ defense has not contested most of the charges, his defense attorney Rob McNeill said there was no malice in what happened that night. He submitted to the jury that in his client’s heart “he was a scared kid that day, and I think he could have done something with his life.”

The last witness of the trial was Garcia-Solis, who appeared to become emotional on the stand while being questioned by his attorney Matt Cavedon and admitted to killing Dixon, saying “You gotta confess to your sins.”