Deputy accused of falsely claiming she was sexually assaulted sentenced

A former Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with lying about being sexually assaulted by another deputy was sentenced to probation, according to court documents.

Margaret Mary Brumbelow, 33, was indicted in March on one count each of violation of oath by public officer and making a false statement. She entered a plea under the First Offender Act Aug. 15 and was sentenced to five years on probation by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin, according to court documents.