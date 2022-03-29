Defense attorneys tell why they think jury acquitted man of rape charges so quickly





"It sounds crazy,” said defense attorney Holly Waltman, who worked the case along with attorney Arturo Corso. “It sounds like the things that movies are made of and 'Law and Order' type episodes are made of, but it truly happened."

Corso said the sexual assault nurse examiner had already taken the stand in the trial of Kelley Eugene Pilcher, 59, who was facing charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment made more than 10 months prior. The Sheriff’s Office alleged the rape happened May 15 on Pilcher’s boat, which was docked at Lake Lanier Islands.

The nurse was being questioned by the prosecutor when a bathroom break was called. During that break, Corso and the prosecutor learned that the nurse examiner had sent out a urine sample for date rape drugs, which came back negative.

“The prosecutor didn’t know anything about it,” Corso said.

The Times left multiple messages with Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh requesting comment.

The revelation apparently created serious credibility issues for the jury, which began deliberations just before 6 p.m. Friday, March 25. Attorneys were notified of a verdict around 6:45 p.m.

Pilcher, who faced the possibility of a life prison sentence, was acquitted on all charges.

Corso and Waltman said they believed security camera footage from Pilcher’s boat also aided in the acquittal as well as other issues in credibility for the alleged victim, who had told conflicting stories to law enforcement.

After hearing the “not guilty” verdict, Pilcher, of Lawrenceville, said he felt “great relief.”

"I would have died in prison, never see my children again, never see my grandchildren again, never see my friends or family,” Pilcher said.

Pilcher spent more than a month in jail and lost his job. Though he posted a bond at 2 p.m. June 18, he was not released until June 21.

That delay meant he missed Father’s Day, and he also missed his son’s birthday for the first time in his life.

"More importantly than his job, it's his time that he lost with his family,” Waltman said. “It's his reputation that we're really trying to correct."

Pilcher said he liquidated more than $500,000 in assets to fight this case.

"If you lose your job right away, you no longer have any income, and you're scrambling to pay bills,” Pilcher said. “You're scrambling to put a legal team together. Your life is turned completely upside down, and it's demoralizing. It's embarrassing."