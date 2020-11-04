Defense attorney: Man shot, killed his uncle who was drinking and ‘getting aggressive’

The attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting his uncle last month in Clermont described a scene in which the uncle was drinking, ‘getting aggressive’ and had punched his nephew in the throat before he was shot.

In a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Magistrate Court, the defense drew a diagram of the Oct. 11 scene on Hulsey Road, marking where Tim Walden, 60, allegedly punched Christopher Myers, 44, in the throat and a second marking where Walden allegedly came toward his nephew again.

“He shoots him right in the middle of the chest because he’s that close,” defense attorney Larry Duttweiler said of his client, Myers.

Duttweiler said the incident started when Walden and a friend had been drinking that day, and Myers was asked to give them a ride to a nearby Citgo.

Duttweiler said Myers called 911 because his uncle was “getting aggressive,” and he walked outside to wait on the law enforcement officers.

Duttweiler said the 911 phone audio became muffled at certain points.

“You can hear ‘Shoot me. Shoot me.’ And, ‘Back off, I’ve got a gun, both of you.’ That’s pretty clear indication I don’t want to fight you. … And this after being punched in the throat,” he said.

Deputies responded at about 7:10 p.m. to the call, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Tuesday. Myers was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The prosecution said the investigation was still ongoing, though both sides said there was evidence of prior incidents that turned sour when Walden had allegedly been drinking.

Duttweiler said Myers walked the investigators through the entire incident on video this week.

He said he was seeking outright dismissal of the case.

The Magistrate Court moved the case on to Superior Court as charged.