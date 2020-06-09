Defense attorney in Dixon case argues jury shouldn’t hear statements made at hospital

Hector Garcia-Solis told a hospital employee he shot at an officer because he “did not want to get locked up,” according to a motion filed earlier this year in Hall County Superior Court.

Garcia-Solis is one of four accused in the death of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon. Hearings were held Monday and Tuesday in the case before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal. Arguments were made Monday to change the venue of the upcoming trial.

Dixon, 28, died July 8, 2019, after pursuing four suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Dixon and another deputy reached the suspects on Highland Avenue. Dixon was shot one time in an exchange of gunfire, according to the GBI.

Garcia-Solis along with Brayan Omar Cruz, London Alexander Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez are charged with murder in the Dixon case. All four men have pleaded not guilty.