Dawsonville man sentenced in aggravated assault case after grand jury declines murder charge

A Dawsonville man was sentenced to time served in an aggravated assault case more than six months after a grand jury declined to charge him with felony murder, according to court documents.

John Marlin King Jr., 31, was sentenced Friday, Aug. 5, to five years with the first 15 months in confinement by Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden.

After giving credit for time served, Bearden said his custodial sentence was deemed served and allowed the remainder of the sentence on probation.

The case began after the death of John Aaron McMurray, 24, who was found unresponsive Oct. 28, 2020, in his Old Athens Road home.