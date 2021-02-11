Dawsonville man charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach is a Lanier Tech student

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Department of Justice, Torre was one of hundreds who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol. Torre allegedly entered the building through a broken window after attending a rally in Washington D.C.

Lanier Technical College’s interim President Tim McDonald confirmed that Torre was a current student who was enrolled in the marine engine technology program.

McDonald and the college provided no further comment citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The Times reached out to the Torre family, who declined to comment.

Torre was identified, the documents said, through tips by two unnamed individuals and through social media posts that showed the 23-year-old speaking to followers and posing for photos in various Capitol building locations, including the Senate Spouses’ lounge and the office of Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.

In an interview with FBI agents on Jan. 21, Torre allegedly admitted that he had entered the Capitol and had come to Washington with his parents and other family members to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally.

Torre allegedly told agents that he entered the Capitol through a window that had already been broken and did not damage any property or engage in violence, the complaint states.

“Torre stated that he got caught up in the moment when he entered the Capitol, and that some day he could tell his children he was there that day,” said the complaint.

Torre has been charged with, “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Department of Justice records said that Torre made an initial court appearance on these charges in the Northern District of Georgia at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Times reporter Nick Watson contributed to this report.