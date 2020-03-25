Dawson man killed in Thompson Bridge Road wreck

A Dawson County man was killed Tuesday, March 24, after he lost control of his truck and hit a parked semi utility trailer in Hall County, according to authorities.
Michael Buck, 20, died after the wreck around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday on Thompson Bridge Road near Bark Camp Road.
Buck was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on Thompson Bridge Road around a left curve.
Georgia State Patrol Cpl. Joshua Hedden said the roads were wet from heavy rain at the time.
“Mr. Buck lost control of his vehicle causing him to cross the centerline, travel across the northbound lane and off the left shoulder of the roadway,” Hedden wrote in an email.
The truck then went through the Murrayville Auto Parts parking lot before striking a parked semi utility trailer, causing the truck to go underneath the trailer.
Buck was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbag deployed.
No charges will be filed, Hedden said.