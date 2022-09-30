Dawson man charged in biggest fentanyl bust ever in White County

A Dawson County man was charged earlier this week in what authorities are describing as the largest fentanyl bust ever in White County.
Thomas Earl Garnsey, 49, of Dawsonville, and Joshua McLaughlin, 34, of Canton were arrested on Sept. 25 in connection to a multi agency investigation, according to a press release.
Agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy,103 grams of Alprazolam, as well as black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and over $10,000 in assets.
The fentanyl and meth were valued at $25,200 and about $35,000 respectively, said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Aaron Maupin.
“This is the largest fentanyl seizure ever made inside of White County,” the release stated.
Garnsey was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard lines with drugs without consent, according to the press release and White County Detention Center online records.
McLaughlin was charged with one count each of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine.