Dawson County teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of children, unlawful surveillance

A teacher in Dawson County was arrested on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, Ryan Dennis Coker, 38, of Dawsonville was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and is being held without bail.

Coker is alleged to have been in possession of photographs depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and is accused of, “observing, photographing or recording” the activities of an individual in a private place without the victim’s consent.