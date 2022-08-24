DA dismisses murder charges in Gainesville homeless camp slaying

Dexter Pulliam was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Oct. 18 death of Leon Hines, 66.

Police said they believed Pulliam struck Hines on his head with a sharp object, but the prosecution filed paperwork Tuesday, Aug. 23, to dismiss the charges because they feel they cannot prove their case.

Since the case was indicted in December, two of the witnesses deemed essential by the prosecution have died, including Billie Lee Davis, 37.