Update: Driver in fatal Flowery Branch crash identified

Update: A woman was killed after she ran off the road and was ejected from her car Sunday, Dec. 18, on Cash Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers were called to a single-vehicle wreck about 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in Flowery Branch.
Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, was driving a Chrysler Town & Country van south on Cash Road around a curve.
State patrol said Neuman ran off the right shoulder of the road, striking a ditch and overturning multiple times.
Neuman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and killed.
The road was closed until roughly 9 p.m. for the crash investigation.
Previous story: A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday night in Flowery Branch, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported.
The identity of the victim and additional details about the crash have not been released.