Update: Driver in fatal Flowery Branch crash identified

Update: A woman was killed after she ran off the road and was ejected from her car Sunday, Dec. 18, on Cash Road, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle wreck about 7:10 p.m. Sunday on Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in Flowery Branch.

Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, was driving a Chrysler Town & Country van south on Cash Road around a curve.

State patrol said Neuman ran off the right shoulder of the road, striking a ditch and overturning multiple times.

Neuman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and killed.

The road was closed until roughly 9 p.m. for the crash investigation.



