Update: Latest on I-985 chain reaction crash

Update: A Georgia Department of Corrections van transporting an inmate hit the back of another car on Interstate 985, causing a five-vehicle crash that injured six, according to authorities.

The state prison van was following too closely as it headed north and hit the back of a Buick Century in the left lane, Georgia State Patrol said.

The collision set off a chain reaction, as the Buick hit the back of a Nissan Altima, which then hit the back of a Toyota Prius. The Prius then struck the rear of a utility trailer being pulled by a Chevrolet Avalanche.

The state prison van also hit the driver’s side of the Nissan.

The crash closed both lanes of I-985 northbound in Oakwood.

The inmate is believed to be in custody, Georgia State Patrol said.

State patrol said there were six injuries, including one deemed serious, but the agency did not release any further information.