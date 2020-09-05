Court stakeholders brainstorm on how to safely resume trials, grand juries

Hall County Court Administrator Jason Stephenson says attorneys and judges are waiting for the green light from the Supreme Court of Georgia on resuming jury trials and grand jury proceedings.



But until they can put their foot on the pedal, they are trying to brainstorm on how to do so safely.

“The big goal is to figure out how to bring in jurors and socially distance them and then to conduct a trial where not everybody can wear a mask,” Stephenson said. “Because defendants, jurors and witnesses, you need to be able to see their faces. You need to be able to gauge credibility.”

A defendant’s constitutional right to confront one’s accuser “contemplates in-person testimony that the defendant can see and hear,” Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard said.

“It’s not just the words you say and the tone of your voice, but it’s often the facial expression — smiling, grimacing, not smiling — that tell a lot about how seriously somebody is taking a matter or how respectful or disrespectful they are being,” she said.