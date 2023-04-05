Coroner: Man killed after fall at construction site of new Hall school

A man working Tuesday, April 4, at the new Hall County school construction site on Ramsey Road died after a fall from the scaffolding, according to the coroner and the construction company.
Deputy coroner Kevin Wetzel said Javier Sanchez, 57, fell from the scaffolding at the future site of the Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School.
The deputy coroner said Sanchez’s body will be sent to the DeKalb County medical examiner for an autopsy.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis confirmed the information regarding the fatal fall but did not have any other details to share.
Carroll Daniel marketing director Angie Kennedy said Sanchez was employed by a masonry subcontractor. Kennedy said the man fell around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday while working on the first floor.
Sanchez was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and pronounced dead.
“No unsafe practices or foul play appear to be the cause of the incident,” Kennedy said in a statement. “The incident is still under investigation.”
Kennedy added that the “entire project team is saddened by this tragic incident and sends prayers and deep sympathies to the crew member’s loved ones.”
The school district decided last year to name the school for Sandra Deal, a Gainesville native and former first lady who died in August after a battle with cancer.