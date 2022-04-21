Controlled burn in Oakwood gets ‘out of hand’

A controlled burn in Oakwood got “out of hand” and spread to a home, nearby vehicles and an RV, according to authorities.
Hall County Fire Rescue originally received a 911 call around 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, about a grass fire on Sallee Avenue in Oakwood.
While firefighters were en route, the caller told 911 that “what started as a small controlled burn was now out of hand and spreading towards automobiles and small structures in the area,” Capt. Bobby Ogletree wrote in an email.
The firefighters deployed hose lines to contain the fire and extinguish it.
Ogletree said an adjacent home sustained fire damage, but no one was injured.