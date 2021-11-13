Construction material catches fire inside warehouse under construction

A pile of construction materials caught fire Friday, Nov. 12, in a southeast Hall warehouse, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 8 p.m. Friday to a vacant warehouse under construction at 2135 Candler Park Drive.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said firefighters were able to quickly remove the construction material and extinguish the fire, as none of the warehouse structure caught fire.
Grice said no injuries were reported.
The Hall County fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.