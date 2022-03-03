Commercial trailer catches fire late Wednesday in Gainesville

A commercial box trailer caught fire Wednesday, March 2, on Old Cornelia Highway, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded just before midnight to 2523 Old Cornelia Highway.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said the building, was vacant and appeared to be a “vehicle maintenance shop with small engines, parts, and gas cylinders surrounding the property.”
Firefighters put out the flames and cleared the area around 1 a.m. Thursday.
No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.