Commerce man sentenced to probation after wrestling match incident in Hall Steven Slaton appears Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Hall County Magistrate Court for a committal hearing following charges of felony first-degree child cruelty. Slaton pleaded guilty July 30 to misdemeanor reckless conduct and was sentenced to 12 months on probation. - photo by Scott Rogers A Commerce man originally charged with felony child cruelty from a wrestling event in Hall County pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, according to court documents.