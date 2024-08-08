By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Commerce man sentenced to probation after wrestling match incident in Hall
Steven Slaton appears Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Hall County Magistrate Court for a committal hearing following charges of felony first-degree child cruelty. Slaton pleaded guilty July 30 to misdemeanor reckless conduct and was sentenced to 12 months on probation. - photo by Scott Rogers
A Commerce man originally charged with felony child cruelty from a wrestling event in Hall County pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, according to court documents.