Cleveland man cited in South Hall crash with school bus

A 73-year-old Cleveland man was cited for failure to obey a traffic device after a three vehicle crash in South Hall that involved a Hall County school bus Thursday, Feb. 3, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Stamey said.

David Whetsell, who was cited, suffered minor injuries, while his passenger in a Ford Ranger, Janice Boone, 74, of Cleveland suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.