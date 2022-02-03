Cleveland man cited in South Hall crash with school bus

A 73-year-old Cleveland man was cited for failure to obey a traffic device after a three vehicle crash in South Hall that involved a Hall County school bus Thursday, Feb. 3, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Stamey said.
David Whetsell, who was cited, suffered minor injuries, while his passenger in a Ford Ranger, Janice Boone, 74, of Cleveland suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The Lyman Hall Elementary bus driver, Karen Pass, 61, of Braselton, and the driver of a third vehicle, Brianna Wright, 20, of Flowery Branch, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Stamey said.
Only one student was onboard the school bus and was uninjured.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the student was taken by his parents to a doctor for evaluation.
Pass was heading east about 6:30 a.m. on HF Reed Industrial Parkway in the left turning lane. Wright was driving an Audi Q3 westbound on Martin Road in the left turning lane, Stamey said.
HF Reed Industrial Parkway becomes Martin Road at its intersection with Atlanta Highway.
Both Pass and Wright had the green arrow and were trying to make a left turn when Whetsell, heading south on Atlanta Highway, struck the school bus then hit Wright’s car, Stamey said.
Whetsell was not transported to the hospital after the crash.