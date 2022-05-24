Clermont motorcyclist suffers burns in crash following chase

A Clermont man’s motorcycle was “engulfed in flames” Monday, May 23, after he crashed in White County following a chase from law enforcement, Georgia State Patrol said.
Bruce E. Morgan, 49, was flown to Grady Hospital with second-degree burns Monday night.
Cpl. Cody White said Dawson County authorities tried to stop Morgan on his Honda CBR for no registration on Ga. 400 northbound near the Lumpkin County line.
White said the motorcycle slowed near Burnt Stand Road, where a trooper followed behind the Dawson County unit.
State patrol said Morgan accelerated, and the trooper started pursuing him with his lights and sirens activated.
Morgan turned onto Ga. 115 toward White County. The trooper started having radio issues and called off the chase at 8:16 p.m. when he was losing sight of Morgan’s motorcycle.
About seven minutes later, Morgan’s motorcycle crashed on Ga. 11 near Tommy Cowart Road in White County. White said no other law enforcement agencies were chasing at the time of the wreck, and no other cars were involved in the wreck.
White said Morgan is facing potential charges of fleeing and attempting to elude and driving with a suspended license.