Clermont man killed after car overturns in Lumpkin

A Clermont driver was killed Thursday, Oct. 21, after he lost control of a car, struck an embankment and overturned, according to authorities.
George Loyd Payne, 75, was heading south in Lumpkin County about 7:45 p.m. Thursday on Ga. 11/Turners Corner Road north of the intersection with Ga. 9, according to Georgia State Patrol.
State patrol Sgt. Josh Hedden said Payne traveled onto the west shoulder of the road and began to lose control of the car, a Chevy Equinox.
The Equinox rotated counterclockwise before crossing the center line and traveling off the shoulder of the road, Hedden said.
The car struck an embankment with its front and overturned onto its top.