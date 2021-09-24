Clermont man accused of robbing 67-year-old pedestrian in Gainesville

A Clermont man has been accused of robbing a 67-year-old man on Benson Drive of an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.
Jermairah Devonta Holland, 31, was charged with robbery Wednesday, Sept. 22, and booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the incident happened about 10:10 a.m. Sept. 15, when a 67-year-old man was walking along Benson Drive in Gainesville.
Booth said Holland followed the victim in a car before getting out and robbing the man of cash “while holding his hand under his shirt as if he had a handgun.”
The victim took off running while Holland drove away with the money, Booth said.
Soon after the robbery, deputies and Gainesville Police officers searched the area for the suspect and his car.
Investigators later identified Holland as the robber and obtained an arrest warrant Monday, Sept. 20.
No attorney information was available Friday, Sept. 24, from Magistrate Court.