Clermont man accused of ramming deputy’s patrol car; wanted man nabbed

A Clermont man allegedly rammed his car into a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle in Gainesville, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The passenger, a Dahlonega man, was the person authorities had been looking for on July 22 before a fatal crash.



Deputies had been searching for Corey Michael Weaver, 35, of Dahlonega, for two months for a Superior Court probation warrant, and he had allegedly “fired a gun at another person,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.

Booth did not provide further information on the firearm incident.

Deputies spotted Weaver as a passenger in a Honda Accord around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Limestone parkways.

The officers turned on their blue lights and caught up with the car near Clarks Bridge Road and Limestone Parkway.

Booth said the driver, Christopher Michael Farmer, 44, of Clermont, turned into a convenience store on the corner.

“Farmer rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle at the store, ran over a curb and then continued north on Limestone (Parkway),” Booth wrote in an email. “Deputies followed, with the Georgia State Patrol taking the lead in pursuing the Accord.

Booth did not give details on any injuries from the patrol vehicle being rammed.