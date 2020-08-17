Clermont man accused of ramming deputy’s patrol car; wanted man nabbed

A Clermont man allegedly rammed his car into a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol vehicle in Gainesville, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The passenger, a Dahlonega man, was the person authorities had been looking for on July 22 before a fatal crash.
Deputies had been searching for Corey Michael Weaver, 35, of Dahlonega, for two months for a Superior Court probation warrant, and he had allegedly “fired a gun at another person,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
Booth did not provide further information on the firearm incident.
Deputies spotted Weaver as a passenger in a Honda Accord around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Jesse Jewell and Limestone parkways.
The officers turned on their blue lights and caught up with the car near Clarks Bridge Road and Limestone Parkway.
Booth said the driver, Christopher Michael Farmer, 44, of Clermont, turned into a convenience store on the corner.
“Farmer rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle at the store, ran over a curb and then continued north on Limestone (Parkway),” Booth wrote in an email. “Deputies followed, with the Georgia State Patrol taking the lead in pursuing the Accord.
Booth did not give details on any injuries from the patrol vehicle being rammed.
Troopers stopped the car at Pass Circle. Weaver ran, but authorities detained Farmer and another passenger, Booth said.
Deputies found Weaver a short time later in the same area.
They also located roughly 6 grams of methamphetamine, electronic scales, baggies and syringes, Booth said.
Farmer and Weaver were both charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Farmer was additionally charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and other traffic-related charges.
Weaver was the man deputies were looking for July 22 when they attempted a traffic stop on what turned out to be a different man, Booth said.
That man, Christopher Wayne Sosebee, 30, of Gainesville, allegedly sped away from the deputies July 22 on Bethel Road near Northwoods Road, authorities said.
Sosebee’s car came across Bethel Road, driving up and down a rocky embankment before landing on top of a Chevrolet 2500 work truck, authorities said.
The driver of the truck, Brian Allen Hayes, 48, of Gainesville, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Sosebee’s defense attorney, Andy Maddox, declined to comment.
Weaver’s defense attorney, Chloe Owens, did not return a request for comment.
No attorney was listed for Farmer Monday, Aug. 17, with Magistrate Court officials.