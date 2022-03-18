City of Gainesville dismissed from lawsuit over deadly police shooting, but suit continues against officers

The city of Gainesville will not face a lawsuit from the family of an Oakwood man fatally shot by two Gainesville Police officers in 2019.
A federal judge this month dismissed the city from the suit filed in U.S. District Court that alleged the man’s civil rights were violated, but the suit will go forward against two of the city’s officers.
Adam English, 21, was shot Sept. 20, 2019, by Officers Jonathan Fowler and Jose Hernandez, outside of the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Surgical Associates building on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
Before police arrived, employees in these medical offices reported seeing English pointing a gun at himself and at passing cars. Others reported hearing a gunshot.
English’s father, Joshua Paul English, filed a lawsuit in federal court in June 2020.
“Adam died as a result of being shot from behind by the Gainesville police officers as he was walking away from them,” according to the lawsuit. “At no time … in the presence of said officers did Adam English pose an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm to the officers or any other person, and at no time in the officers’ presence did Adam engage in any conduct that would justify the use of deadly force against him.”
In December 2020, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh announced he would not bring charges against the officers.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard W. Story granted summary judgment March 2 for the city but denied similar motions by the individual officers.
The officers claimed they were entitled to qualified immunity, which protects public officials from liability when performing their duties reasonably.
The plaintiffs — parents Joshua English and Laura Leah King as well as English’s estate administrator Mike Hinton — said they believed a jury could find that the officers “unreasonably used deadly force in violation of clearly established law under the Fourth Amendment,” according to court documents.
According to Story’s order, Fowler and Hernandez argued they “did not know that Mr. English had put his gun in the bag at his feet, and instead thought that the gun might be concealed on his waistband or under his shirt.”
The judge said he believed a reasonable jury could find that the officers’ use of force was not reasonable.
“While it is true that dispatch told the officers that Mr. English had recently fired his gun and intermittently pointed it at himself and at passing motorists, by no means a minor crime, those events occurred before the officers arrived at the scene and caused no injuries,” Story wrote. “When the officers arrived and exited their cars, they did not see Mr. English holding a gun at all. Instead, he simply stood still, with his thumbs hooked in the pockets of his pants, apparently ignoring the officers’ commands.”
Story also wrote that a jury could have a different interpretation of the body cam footage and on English’s movements just before the police started shooting.
Story wrote he believed the defendants “put a lot of weight on the abrupt movement they claim they saw Mr. English make before they shot him.”
“Indeed, the videos show Mr. English make the slightest, almost imperceptible movement just moments before he is shot,” the judge wrote. “These facts, construed most favorably to Mr. English, would allow a reasonable jury to find that Defendants Fowler and Hernandez did not have probable cause to believe that Mr. English posed a risk of serious physical harm to themselves or anyone else.”
Fowler’s attorney, Frances Clay, declined to comment when reached by The Times. Sun Choy, who is representing the city of Gainesville and Hernandez, did not return multiple calls for comment this week.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook deferred comment to the city manager’s office.
Citing the ongoing nature of the case, City Manager Bryan Lackey declined to comment.
The city claimed it was entitled to sovereign immunity from the suit’s claims of battery, negligence, and negligent hiring and retention, adding that it had purchased liability insurance.
Sovereign immunity in Georgia can protect officers and employees of the state from lawsuits when acting in their official roles.
In his March 2 ruling, Story concluded the city of Gainesville “has not waived sovereign immunity by its purchase of liability insurance” and would be protected for the claims against them.
Attorney Craig Jones, who is representing Joshua English and Hinton, said the city would only be liable for civil rights violations if there is a policy in place that causes some sort of constitutional violation, which doesn’t exist in this case.
“It means that the officers can be held liable, and of course the city has insurance which will pay for it,” Jones said.
Jones said it was his understanding that the defendants plan to appeal Story’s ruling, which would go to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
King’s attorney Seth Eisenberg said he is “very much hoping to obtain civil justice for her and her son.”
The judge gave the parties 30 days to file pretrial paperwork.