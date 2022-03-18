City of Gainesville dismissed from lawsuit over deadly police shooting, but suit continues against officers

“Adam died as a result of being shot from behind by the Gainesville police officers as he was walking away from them,” according to the lawsuit. “At no time … in the presence of said officers did Adam English pose an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm to the officers or any other person, and at no time in the officers’ presence did Adam engage in any conduct that would justify the use of deadly force against him.”

In December 2020, Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh announced he would not bring charges against the officers.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard W. Story granted summary judgment March 2 for the city but denied similar motions by the individual officers.

The officers claimed they were entitled to qualified immunity, which protects public officials from liability when performing their duties reasonably.

The plaintiffs — parents Joshua English and Laura Leah King as well as English’s estate administrator Mike Hinton — said they believed a jury could find that the officers “unreasonably used deadly force in violation of clearly established law under the Fourth Amendment,” according to court documents.

According to Story’s order, Fowler and Hernandez argued they “did not know that Mr. English had put his gun in the bag at his feet, and instead thought that the gun might be concealed on his waistband or under his shirt.”