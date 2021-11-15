Murder or accidental shooting while cleaning gun? Opening statements kick off trial against boyfriend

A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death is on video at the police station thoroughly wiping his right hand after he’s informed it will be tested for gunshot residue.

Christopher Vargas-Zayas, 24, is accused of malice murder in the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of Carly Andrews, 26, at the Glenn Cove Apartments in Gainesville.

Speaking during opening statements Nov. 15 in Vargas-Zayas murder trial, Assistant District Attorney Laura Lukert said Gainesville Police officers spoke with Vargas-Zayas about the shooting and informed him they were going to test him for gunshot residue.

“After they leave the room, the defendant begins a quite thorough campaign to clean his right hand,” Lukert said.

Lukert then showed a brief video of Vargas-Zayas on surveillance footage wiping his hand on his pants and sweater.