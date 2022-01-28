Chief Juvenile Court Judge will run for Superior Court spot vacated by Fuller

A day after Judge C. Andrew Fuller said he will not seek reelection, Chief Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton announced she will run for his seat in Superior Court.
Burton has served on the Juvenile Court bench since October 2013 and became the chief judge the following year. She plans to qualify to run for the judgeship in March before the election on May 24.
Fuller said his last day will be Dec. 31, 2022.
“Judge Fuller’s announcement comes with mixed emotions. I’m sad to see him go,” Burton said in a statement on Friday, Jan. 28. “I had the pleasure of appearing before him for the 13 years I worked in the District Attorney’s Office. However, I’m excited for this new opportunity. My entire career has been spent serving the communities of Hall County and Dawson County. I hope voters will give me the opportunity to continue my path of service.”
Burton was the chief assistant district attorney in 2009.
A graduate of Penn State University, she obtained her law degree from Villanova University Law School. Three days after graduating law school, she moved to Georgia.
Burton is married to Bonner Burton, who has worked for more than 25 years at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Burtons have two sons who attend Gainesville City Schools.