Chicopee Village house fire leaves two displaced

Two people were displaced Tuesday, Oct. 5, after a fire at their Chicopee Village home, according to authorities.
Hall County and Gainesville firefighters responded about noon Tuesday to the home, a single-story house that was filled with smoke.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said the fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called for assistance for the two residents, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No further information was provided.