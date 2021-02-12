Chattanooga man suspected in two Gainesville robberies arrested in Atlanta

A Chattanooga man arrested by federal marshals Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Atlanta is suspected in two Gainesville robberies from last year, police said.



Alando Ray Johnson, 33, is wanted out of multiple jurisdictions for armed robberies, police said.

Gainesville Police said Johnson is a suspect in the Oct. 24 armed robbery at Hibachi Express on Thompson Bridge Road and the Dec. 30 armed robbery at Walgreens on South Enota Drive.

Johnson was charged with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of kidnapping, five counts of terroristic threats, two counts of theft by taking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.



“We are dedicated to serving the people of Gainesville and strive to protect them from these types of dangerous crimes,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. “Crimes such as armed robberies are difficult for police agencies to prevent; however, we can ensure they are investigated to the best of our abilities and investigated thoroughly such as this one. I applaud the officers, investigators and agents whose unified efforts brought this dangerous criminal to justice.”