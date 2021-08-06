Charge reduced in plea deal for Gainesville man in sex offense case

A Gainesville man pleaded guilty to reduced charges in a sex offense case from 2019, according to authorities.



Rolando Galvan, 20, was given a 20-year sentence Monday, Aug. 2, on an amended charge of sodomy in a negotiated plea, with the first eight years in confinement. The remainder of the sentence following imprisonment may be served on probation.

Galvan was previously charged with aggravated sodomy in an April indictment.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started after a “small social gathering” between Nov. 30, 2019, and the following morning.

Galvan was accused of performing a sexual act on a woman at the residence. Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with the woman Dec. 1, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she was being treated.

According to the sentence, Galvan will be subject to random drug and alcohol screens as well as the special sex offender conditions of probation.

Defense attorney Clint Teston declined to comment.