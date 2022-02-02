Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville

A landscaping trailer and three catalytic converters were stolen from Free Chapel Worship Center in January, Gainesville Police said.
The police department has taken three separate reports in a week from Free Chapel.
The first happened between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26 at the 3001 McEver Road campus, where a catalytic converter was cut off of a church SUV, Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said.
The catalytic converter works to limit harmful emissions from the vehicle.
The church also reported a landscaping trailer stolen between Jan. 25-26 from the north campus at 1290 McEver Road.
On Monday, Jan. 31, the church reported that two church shuttle buses also had the catalytic converters cut out of them at the 3001 McEver Road campus, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The total estimated loss for the three catalytic converters was $4,100. Van did not immediately say what the estimated value of the landscaping trailer was.
Jason Vernon, Free Chapel's director of communications, did not return a phone message or an email.