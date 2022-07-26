Canadian man arrested in Cumming in gun smuggling case

A Canadian man arrested in Cumming with a backpack of 15 pistols told federal authorities he was smuggling guns from the U.S. into Canada, according to federal court documents.

According to an affidavit filed by a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent,

William McDonald entered the U.S. July 15 through Niagara Falls, New York.

Around 5:10 p.m. the next day, an ATF agent saw McDonald enter the Publix parking lot on Atlanta Road in Cumming.