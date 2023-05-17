Camper destroyed in fire on Candler Road

A camper engulfed in flames shut down a section of Candler Road while firefighters worked to keep the fire under control, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 5:20 a.m. to the 3000 block of Candler Road, where a 30-foot camper trailer was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were eventually able to extinguish the fire completely, but the trailer was a total loss.
The trailer was unoccupied, and there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Candler Road between the quarry and Tanners Mill Road was closed until 6:40 a.m.