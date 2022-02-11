California woman jumps counter at Buford bank, steals money, police say

A California woman has been accused of jumping over the counter at a Buford bank, taking hundreds of dollars from a cash box and threatening the teller with scissors, police said.
Sarahdia Camell, 32, of Long Beach, California, is wanted by Gwinnett County Police.
Police said she entered the Chase Bank Jan. 25 on Buford Drive in Buford for what they described as “routine business.”
“When there were some discrepancies with her credentials, she jumped over the bank counter and opened the cash box,” police wrote in a news release.
Police said Camell grabbed a pair of scissors and held them toward the teller. After grabbing $750, Camell left through the bank’s side door, police said.
Camell is Black, stands roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 770-513-5300.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
People can leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.com.