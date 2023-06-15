California man arrested in rape of Oakwood girl, 14. Authorities say he flew to Atlanta after meeting her on Instagram

A California man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old Oakwood girl in College Park after he met her on Instagram, authorities said.

Christopher Sarabia flew from California to meet the girl and had been communicating with her through Instagram, authorities said.

The case began May 13 in Oakwood, where the family of the teenager said she was last seen around 11 p.m. the night before.

Officers went to the home, gathered pictures of her to make a description.

Oakwood Police Officer Yaneth Torres said the girl had her cellphone, and the officers were able to “track her through the WiFi on her cellphone when she texted her parents back.”

Officers said the girl took an Uber to College Park.

After asking College Park Police to check, the teenager was found in a hotel with Sarabia later identified to have a “history of known participation in human trafficking,” according to Oakwood Police.

Sarabia was arrested May 14 by College Park Police and charged with statutory rape. He was later released on a $40,000 bond.

Torres, Officer Samuel Allen and Sgt. Chris Campbell were honored on Monday, June 12, for their work on the case.

“The determined efforts of the Oakwood personnel produced greater investigative efforts that carried them past merely responding and reporting,” the citation for meritorious conduct reads. “This resulted in uncovering a human trafficking event before the child was removed from the area to a location where she would not likely have ever been located.”

Campbell said they are continuing to pursue local charges on Sarabia, as they could not divulge much more information on the status of the investigation.

The officers advised parents to be aware of their child’s activity online.



