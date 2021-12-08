Cadet, Riverside Military Academy settle lawsuit over sexual and physical abuse, hazing allegations

The parties involved in a lawsuit against Riverside Military Academy settled late last month in a case alleging a cadet was physically and sexually abused by other cadets, according to court documents.
The parties notified the court in October that they had agreed to a resolution and were in the process of “preparing and finalizing the final documents and the stipulated dismissal.”
The joint dismissal was filed Nov. 17.
The boy was admitted as a student in the 2012-2013 school year. The defendants in the lawsuit were the academy and multiple high-ranking members of the school.
The lawsuit alleged that the boy’s roommate “engaged in a course of conduct of physical abuse, sexual abuse and hazing.”
“(The) defendants were aware of similar instances of cadet on cadet sexual abuse that same school year in the Alpha Company,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleged the boy’s roommate also “recruited other cadets to inflict said hazing and punishment” on the boy. The plaintiff also alleged that the boy’s teachers reported the abuse to one or more of the defendants.
The lawsuit said the boy’s mother withdrew the child from the school “after witnessing some of the physical abuse,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit sought more than $100,000 in compensatory damages “and for exemplary or punitive damages in sufficient sum to punish the wrongdoers,” according to the complaint.
Riverside Military Academy officials said they were unable to comment because of the case’s settlement.
The plaintiff’s attorney, Laura Speed, and the school’s attorney, Jason Darneille, did not return requests for comment.