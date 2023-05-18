Buford man sentenced to federal prison in fentanyl distribution case

A Buford man who admitted to selling fentanyl every week for months was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to authorities.

Jamerris Head, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing fentanyl and was sentenced Wednesday, May 17, by U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story.

Story recommended that Head be allowed to serve his sentence at a facility as close as possible to North Georgia and to participate in the intensive drug treatment program.

Head was accused of selling fentanyl to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents in Lilburn.

“Fentanyl has claimed too many lives, especially from our youth,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for working hard to prevent this deadly drug from claiming more lives in accidental overdoses.”