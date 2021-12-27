Buford man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after 2020 heroin bust

A Buford man was sentenced to 11 ½ years in federal prison after a December 2020 heroin bust, according to court documents.

Bernard Jermaine House pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story sentenced House Dec. 21.

House was the primary suspect in a year-long investigation from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police and other law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels.